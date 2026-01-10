Interfax-Ukraine
15:45 10.01.2026

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Every sixth Russian tank hit by Ukrainian defenders on the frontline is the result of the work of the Alpha Special Operations Center of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

As the SBU press service said, Alpha has already destroyed over 1,800 enemy tanks. The Alpha Special Operations Center has been in second place in the Security and Defense Forces for four months in terms of the number of Russian equipment and soldiers destroyed by drones.

"In general, SBU special forces destroyed enemy military equipment worth over $5.5 billion. And we are talking only about confirmed hits... In addition to the frontline, the SBU special unit effectively uses long-range drones to destroy enemy targets in the deep rear – military airfields, warehouses and refineries," the SBU said.

The SBU announced an open recruitment for the Alpha Special Operations Center, information is available at alfa.ssu.gov.ua

