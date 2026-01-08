Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:55 08.01.2026

US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine advises U.S. citizens to be prepared for a "potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days."

"The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days. The embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the embassy said on the website on Thursday.

The embassy listed actions to take, including identifying shelters for any airstrike, downloading a reliable airstrike app to your mobile phone, such as Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map, and taking immediate shelter if an air alert is announced.

"Check local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep reserves of water, food, and medication. Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency," the embassy said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in an evening address on Thursday that Russia could launch a new massive strike tonight. "There is information that tonight there may be a new Russian massive strike. It is very important to pay attention to air alerts today, tomorrow, constantly go down to shelters. The Russians are unchanged, they are trying to take advantage of the weather," Zelenskyy said.

