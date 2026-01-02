Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 02.01.2026

U.S. State Dept recommends citizens prepare wills, funeral wishes before traveling to Russia

3 min read
U.S. State Dept recommends citizens prepare wills, funeral wishes before traveling to Russia
Photo: Unsplash

The U.S. State Department has updated its advice for citizens planning to travel to Russia.

American citizens are advised against traveling to Russia due to the dangers associated with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the risk of persecution or unlawful detention by Russian security forces, arbitrary application of local laws, and the possibility of terrorist acts.

"U.S. citizens in Russia should leave immediately," the department reports.

At the same time, citizens who choose to ignore travel advisories and travel to Russia are warned that the risk of unlawful detention of U.S. citizens is significant, and travelers should be prepared for the possibility of being detained for an unknown period of time, possibly without a clear reason and without the ability to contact the embassy or anyone else for assistance.

"Prepare a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries or power of attorney. Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones so that they can manage your affairs if you are unable to return as planned to the United States. Review this list of documents to prepare for your trip. Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care and custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc," according to the recommendations published by the State Department.

It is also recommended to leave DNA samples with the doctor in case the family needs access to them.

"Develop a communication plan with family, your employer or host organization. List how and when you'll confirm you're safe (text or call). Specify how often you will do this. Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance. Review our information on Crisis and Evacuations," the department reports.

It is also recommended to log out of all social media accounts and not log in to them while in Russia.

"U.S. citizens should assume all electronic communications and devices in Russia are monitored by Russian security services. Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals based on information found on electronic devices. This includes information that was created, transmitted, or stored while in another country," the recommendations note.

It is noted that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has limited capacity to provide assistance in the event of the detention of a U.S. citizen. In addition, there is no guarantee that the Russian government will grant the U.S. Consulate access to detained U.S. citizens.

Tags: #recommendations #travel #russia #usa

