Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:22 10.01.2026

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities


The operation of water supply and electric transport systems has been suspended in Kyiv due to an emergency power outage initiated by Ukrenergo, Kyiv City State Administration has said on the website on Saturday.

"Emergency power outage has been introduced in the city by order of Ukrenergo. The operation of water supply, heat supply, and electric transport systems has been suspended. Power engineers are currently carrying out restoration work," the administration said.

Kyivpastrans utility company said on the Telegram channel that "due to the unstable situation in the power system, electric transport on the left and right banks of the capital has been temporarily suspended."

"Kyivpastrans is launching duplicate bus routes. In particular, due to the temporary suspension of Borshchahivsky express tram, due to the lack of voltage, a bus service has already been organized on route 3t Starovokzalna Street to Kiltseva Road," the administration said.

As reported, as a result of the attack on Kyiv by Russian troops on January 9, four people were killed and 25 were injured, including medics, rescuers and police officers. Some 19 multi-storey buildings, the Qatar embassy building, a tram depot, an unfinished multi-storey building, cars, a supermarket and a gas station were damaged, and windows in a kindergarten were broken.

