Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

The US is negotiating with Russia and discussing various options for a ceasefire, but so far Russia is "turning up its nose," but Ukraine's partners are strong enough and can "turn their noses up if they want," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The Americans are definitely negotiating with the Russians, discussing various options. I will answer very simply that so far Russia is turning its nose up, but our partners are strong enough, some of them in particular, and can turn their noses up if they want," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday.