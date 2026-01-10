Svyrydenko: Govt instructes to ensure uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said the government has instructed all relevant authorities and services to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Invincibility Points, to provide backup power sources and fuel for their operation, means of communication and other necessary equipment.

The Prime Minister said in the Telegram channel on Saturday that "the operation of Invincibility Points on the left bank of Kyiv and in Kyiv region has been checked."

In total, according to her, there are almost 1,300 points operating in the capital, they are provided by authorities, the State Emergency Service, the National Police and entrepreneurs. Some 6,908 Invincibility Points have been deployed across the country, another 2,703 are in reserve.

"An additional solution is the invincibility carriages from Ukrzaliznytsia, the first seven of which went into operation in Kyiv region today to help people after enemy attacks. There is a full-fledged heating system, Starlink, household appliances, separate areas for families with children and pets. One carriage can accommodate about 40 people at a time. In total, 100 such passenger carriages from the non-working fleet have been converted," Svyrydenko said.

She also said the regional military administrations, together with local authorities, should deploy additional points as much as possible – not only in the capital, but also throughout the country in conditions of worsening weather and low temperatures.

"We are involving the resources of major state-owned enterprises and banks in this. I am grateful to Ukrainian business, which is actively involved and gives people the opportunity to recharge and warm up in their premises. You can find the Invincibility Point nearest to you in the Diia application," Svyrydenko said.