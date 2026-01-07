Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 07.01.2026

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

1 min read
Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the seizure by the U.S. amphibious forces of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Mariner in the North Atlantic.

"The apprehension of a Russian-flagged ship in the North Atlantic underscores the United States' and President Trump's resolute leadership. We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia: act, not fear. This is also relevant to peace process and bringing a lasting peace closer," Sybiha said on the X social network on Wednesday.

As reported, the United States seized the Mariner oil tanker (formerly Bella 1), which was sailing under the Russian flag, after a week-long pursuit. Great Britain supported the U.S. efforts. John Healy, the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said the vessel, with a dubious history, is part of the Russian-Iranian axis to circumvent sanctions.

Later, the U.S. Southern Command reported the seizure in the Caribbean of the stateless vessel M/T Sophia, which belonged to the so-called "shadow fleet" and was under sanctions.

Tags: #mfa #tanker #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:10 09.01.2026
Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

19:52 09.01.2026
Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

20:55 08.01.2026
US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

19:04 07.01.2026
Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

15:56 07.01.2026
US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

15:32 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

19:42 06.01.2026
Ukrainian, Czech FMs agree to 'turn over page of recent exchanges of statements,' strengthen political dialogue

Ukrainian, Czech FMs agree to 'turn over page of recent exchanges of statements,' strengthen political dialogue

12:16 06.01.2026
MFA coordinates 4 government-approved pilot projects, one of which is classified

MFA coordinates 4 government-approved pilot projects, one of which is classified

09:24 06.01.2026
USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

HOT NEWS

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

LATEST

IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

UK Defense Secretary visits Kyiv's Darnytsky district

Damage to Kyiv’s Combined Heat and Power plants is routine for energy crews and can be fixed quickly – MP Kucherenko

AD
AD