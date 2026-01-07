Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the seizure by the U.S. amphibious forces of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Mariner in the North Atlantic.

"The apprehension of a Russian-flagged ship in the North Atlantic underscores the United States' and President Trump's resolute leadership. We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia: act, not fear. This is also relevant to peace process and bringing a lasting peace closer," Sybiha said on the X social network on Wednesday.

As reported, the United States seized the Mariner oil tanker (formerly Bella 1), which was sailing under the Russian flag, after a week-long pursuit. Great Britain supported the U.S. efforts. John Healy, the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said the vessel, with a dubious history, is part of the Russian-Iranian axis to circumvent sanctions.

Later, the U.S. Southern Command reported the seizure in the Caribbean of the stateless vessel M/T Sophia, which belonged to the so-called "shadow fleet" and was under sanctions.