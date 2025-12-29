Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 29.12.2025

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

The number of the Ukrainian army of 800,000 people, determined by the draft peace plan proposed by the United States, is sufficient, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

"This figure guarantees us protection against renewed armed aggression. It also ensures a planned mobilization process. In other words, our mobilization capabilities are not limited. All of our mobilization indicators and capabilities are preserved. Initially, we were offered a reduction in the number of our servicemen to 600,000. But 800,000 satisfies us," Syrsky said in an interview with 24 Channel.

Regarding the possible withdrawal of troops, particularly from Donetsk region, Syrsky noted that work is still underway.

"We are military people; our main task is to defend the country. Therefore, of course, our military, primarily the Chief of the General Staff, are participating in these negotiations. The leadership of our state controls the course of these negotiations. I think all these issues will be raised and discussed repeatedly. Decisions will be made on a well-founded basis. This is just one of the options," said Syrsky.

