Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:02 07.01.2026

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The US has tools to put pressure on Russia, for example, the world recently saw an operation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, perhaps Putin will think about doing the same with the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Please, here's an example with Maduro. Yes, they conducted an operation. Everyone saw the result. The whole world. They did it quickly. Well, let them do some kind of operation with this, Kadyrov, with this murderer. Maybe then Putin will see and think," Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday.

Kadyrov this week said that "if an order is given, Zelenskyy and his henchmen will be in Grozny even faster than Maduro wound up in the United States."

