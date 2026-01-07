Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:56 07.01.2026

US Coast Guard and military attempting to board Russian 'Shadow Fleet' tanker Marinera - Reuters

2 min read

The United States has seized an oil tanker, now known as the Marinera and registered under the Russian flag, after a week-long pursuit, Reuters has reported, citing US officials.

"The seizure, which could stoke tensions with Russia, came after the tanker, originally known as the Bella-1, slipped through a U.S. maritime 'blockade' of sanctioned tankers and rebuffed U.S. Coast Guard efforts to board it," the news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation is being carried out by the Coast Guard and the US military. According to the agency's sources, Russian warships, including a Russian submarine, were nearby during the operation.

Separately, the US Coast Guard has intercepted another tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters, U.S. officials told Reuters, as the United States continues to impose a naval "blockade" of vessels from Venezuela that are subject to sanctions.

Earlier in the day, Russia reportedly sent a submarine and other warships to protect an empty oil tanker trying to evade the U.S. Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean. The tanker has been trying to evade a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for more than two weeks. The vessel has not docked in Venezuela or loaded oil. Although the vessel is empty, the U.S. Coast Guard has been pursuing the vessel in the Atlantic Ocean as part of a broader campaign to identify and seize a "shadow fleet" that transports illegal oil around the world, including oil from the Russian black market.

According to media reports, three US officials confirmed that Russia had asked the US to stop pursuing the vessel. The Russian Foreign Ministry said through state media that it was monitoring the situation "with concern."

Tags: #tanker #russian #usa

MORE ABOUT

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

15:32 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

09:24 06.01.2026
USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

20:40 02.01.2026
U.S. State Dept recommends citizens prepare wills, funeral wishes before traveling to Russia

U.S. State Dept recommends citizens prepare wills, funeral wishes before traveling to Russia

20:56 29.12.2025
Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

10:51 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

07:43 29.12.2025
Russia does not agree to ceasefire for referendum in Ukraine - Trump

Russia does not agree to ceasefire for referendum in Ukraine - Trump

07:42 29.12.2025
Trump ready to visit Ukraine, speak in parliament

Trump ready to visit Ukraine, speak in parliament

07:41 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: US security guarantees for Ukraine 100% agreed

Zelenskyy: US security guarantees for Ukraine 100% agreed

12:32 27.12.2025
USA offers Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years – Zelenskyy

USA offers Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Vivat Publishing House opens 20th bookstore

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Declarations from Paris are important signal, but Kremlin may reject peace plan - MP Merezhko

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Important to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2026 – FM Sybiha

Zelenskyy: New air defense systems from US have not arrived in Ukraine

AD
AD