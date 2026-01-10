Rada Committee Head Maslov is candidate for Justice Minister, Mudra remains Office Dpty Head

Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra has said she will continue to work in the Office, and the candidate for the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine is Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee Denys Maslov.

Mudra said on Facebook on Saturday that she "had a constructive and professional conversation with the Head of the President's Office and candidate for the position of Minister of Justice Denys Maslov."

"We agreed on joint work, coordination of actions and mutual support in implementing justice policy. I remain in the position of Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine. It is in this role that I will continue to work further and seek justice for Ukraine and Ukrainians on the international track," Mudra said.

According to her, she will focus on coordinating issues in the justice sector in Ukraine, as well as on the formation and implementation of Ukraine's international policy in terms of ensuring justice and holding Russia accountable for armed aggression.

"The candidate for the position of Minister of Justice is Denys Maslov. If the Verkhovna Rada supports his candidacy, he will head the ministry," Mudra said and expressed confidence that under Maslov's leadership, "the Ministry of Justice is transforming from a procedural administrator to a body that truly shapes legal policy in the state and is the main advocate of the state."