Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:28 10.01.2026

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

2 min read
Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

U.S. and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy may sign an agreement on "prosperity" and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine worth about $800 billion during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the British newspaper The Telegraph has reported on Saturday.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump are heading to the Swiss mountain resort, where they are expected to meet and finalise the agreement," Western officials told The Telegraph.

The World Economic Forum in Davos will be held from January 19 to 23.

According to The Telegraph, Zelenskyy had hoped to travel to the White House next week to conclude both an economic prosperity plan and an agreement on post-war security guarantees.

However, his European allies in the Coalition of the Willing have dissuaded him from the trip and have instead suggested the World Economic Forum as a more suitable alternative for meeting Trump.

According to officials, the plan was to use the meeting to finalise an economic deal – a key part of a revised U.S.-backed proposal to end the nearly four-year war with Russia, The Telegraph said.

According to the publication, European officials involved in the peace talks have urged Zelenskyy not to rush into talks with the US president because they believe he currently supports their efforts to end the war on terms that are favourable to Kyiv.

According to Ukrainian officials, the prosperity plan aims to raise around $800 billion (GBP 600 billion) over a decade to rebuild Ukraine and jump-start its economy.

During a briefing with reporters late last year, Zelenskyy said the deal would ensure "economic recovery, the return of jobs and the return of life to Ukraine." It is believed to pave the way for a range of loans, grants and investment opportunities from private companies to provide funds.

Kyiv hopes that by offering Washington a role in post-war reconstruction, especially in projects that Trump may be sympathetic to, the U.S. president will be more inclined to provide solid security guarantees, The Telegraph said.

The deal builds on a minerals deal signed last year that gave U.S. investors preferential access to future mining projects in Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:11 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

16:05 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

12:30 10.01.2026
Ukraine, USA plan to sign $800 bln reconstruction deal in Davos – media

Ukraine, USA plan to sign $800 bln reconstruction deal in Davos – media

11:51 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Trump to discuss free trade agreement

Zelenskyy, Trump to discuss free trade agreement

18:33 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

16:04 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

15:02 09.01.2026
France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

19:38 08.01.2026
Zelenskyy warns of possible new Russian massive strike tonight

Zelenskyy warns of possible new Russian massive strike tonight

19:33 08.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Heads of four regions to be introduced soon

Zelenskyy: Heads of four regions to be introduced soon

19:31 08.01.2026
Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

LATEST

Petition filed in Warsaw court for extradition of Russian archaeologist to Ukraine – media

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

Macron present to parliamentarians plan to deploy 6,000 French troops in Ukraine in rear – media

Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

AD
AD