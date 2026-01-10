Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov the issue of strengthening sanctions policy.

"We discussed the priorities of the work of the President's Office, and in particular the issue of sanctions policy. All areas of pressure on Russia and persons associated with it must be maintained and adapted to the changing realities of wartime. We will strengthen the sanctions toolbox," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the president, Budanov reported on some of the meetings within the diplomatic track of the negotiations. "We also identified tasks within domestic policy that need to be resolved as a matter of priority," the president said.