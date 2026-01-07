Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:04 07.01.2026

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

1 min read

The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) confirmed the operation to seize the Russian-flagged oil tanker Mariner in the North Atlantic on Wednesday.

"The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Department of War today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro," the command said on the X social network.

The U.S. operation follows more than two weeks of pursuit of the vessel in the Atlantic.

Tags: #tanker #seizure #russia #usa

