Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

The leader of the European Solidarity party in Kyiv City Council, Head of the City Council commission on healthcare, family, social and veterans' policy Maryna Poroshenko has said the capital's health facilities are ready to work in conditions of an energy crisis.

"These days are extremely difficult for our capital: Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have caused major blackout and interruptions in heating and water supply in many districts of Kyiv... I want to assure you: the capital's hospitals are operating at full capacity and are ready to help anyone who needs it. Despite the difficulties with power supply, all possible measures have been taken for health facilities to ensure their uninterrupted operation," Mrs Poroshenko said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to her, mobile boiler houses have been deployed in Kyiv, which are already connected to health facilities in the capital – from clinical hospitals to maternity hospitals and children's centers. This makes it possible to maintain a comfortable temperature even in areas where there is temporarily no stationary heat supply.

"Doctors and healthcare professionals work around the clock – they are next to you, ready to provide assistance. Energy workers, utility workers and rescuers are working 24/7 to restore heat, light and water. City services are doing everything possible to ensure that health facilities are provided with autonomous heat sources and can provide assistance every minute. So, please do not worry about access to medical care – the system is working, hospitals are equipped, and doctors are in place," Mrs Poroshenko said.