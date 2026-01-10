Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 10.01.2026

Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

2 min read
Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The leader of the European Solidarity party in Kyiv City Council, Head of the City Council commission on healthcare, family, social and veterans' policy Maryna Poroshenko has said the capital's health facilities are ready to work in conditions of an energy crisis.

"These days are extremely difficult for our capital: Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have caused major blackout and interruptions in heating and water supply in many districts of Kyiv... I want to assure you: the capital's hospitals are operating at full capacity and are ready to help anyone who needs it. Despite the difficulties with power supply, all possible measures have been taken for health facilities to ensure their uninterrupted operation," Mrs Poroshenko said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to her, mobile boiler houses have been deployed in Kyiv, which are already connected to health facilities in the capital – from clinical hospitals to maternity hospitals and children's centers. This makes it possible to maintain a comfortable temperature even in areas where there is temporarily no stationary heat supply.

"Doctors and healthcare professionals work around the clock – they are next to you, ready to provide assistance. Energy workers, utility workers and rescuers are working 24/7 to restore heat, light and water. City services are doing everything possible to ensure that health facilities are provided with autonomous heat sources and can provide assistance every minute. So, please do not worry about access to medical care – the system is working, hospitals are equipped, and doctors are in place," Mrs Poroshenko said.

Tags: #european_solidarity #maryna_poroshenko #kyiv #healthcare #energy

MORE ABOUT

20:12 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

18:44 09.01.2026
We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

18:30 09.01.2026
European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

17:40 09.01.2026
UK Defense Secretary visits Kyiv's Darnytsky district

UK Defense Secretary visits Kyiv's Darnytsky district

16:12 09.01.2026
Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

14:37 09.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv

13:07 09.01.2026
Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

20:19 08.01.2026
Ministry of Energy instructed to increase reserves of natural gas, repair materials – Svyrydenko

Ministry of Energy instructed to increase reserves of natural gas, repair materials – Svyrydenko

11:40 07.01.2026
Poroshenko calls for legal assessment of activities of underground ‘Russian world schools’

Poroshenko calls for legal assessment of activities of underground ‘Russian world schools’

15:38 06.01.2026
Slavutych's power supply restored partially - mayor

Slavutych's power supply restored partially - mayor

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

LATEST

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Petition filed in Warsaw court for extradition of Russian archaeologist to Ukraine – media

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

Macron present to parliamentarians plan to deploy 6,000 French troops in Ukraine in rear – media

AD
AD