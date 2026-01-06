Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:24 06.01.2026

USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

USA considers Greenland its territory - Dpty Chief of Staff of the US Administration Miller

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller confirmed that the Trump administration believes Greenland is a territory that should belong to the United States, but stressed that there are no plans to use military force to achieve this.

"Nobody is going to go to war with the United States militarily over the future of Greenland," Miller said on CNN.

He questioned the legitimacy of Denmark's claims to the territory, saying: "What is the basis for their territorial claim? What is the basis for Greenland being a colony of Denmark? The United States is a NATO power. In order for the United States to be able to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, it is clear that Greenland should be part of the United States, and that is the conversation that we are going to have as a country."

