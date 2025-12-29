Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Photo: @zelenskyy.official Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told reporters after a meeting with US President Donald Trump that the US security guarantees for Ukraine are indicated in the documents for 15 years with the possibility of extension.

"I told him (Trump - IF-U) that we are already at war and it has been going on for almost 15 years. Therefore, I would really like the guarantees to be longer. And I told him that we would really like to consider the possibility of 30-40-50 years. And this will then be a historic decision by President Trump. The President said that he would think about it," Zelenskyy said.