20:39 01.07.2024

Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held the first conversation with the leader of this state, Adama Barrow, after more than 20 years of a pause in diplomatic relations with the Gambia.

“I have just spoken with the President of The Gambia. I thanked him for the participation of his country’s representative in the first Peace Summit and for supporting the Summit's communiqué. We believe that the Peace Formula is a reliable foundation for strengthening the security of not only Ukraine but every nation in the world. This includes food security, energy security – all forms of security,” the President said in a video address.

According to Zelenskyy, he discussed with his colleague possible formats of interaction between Ukraine and Africa to restore peace and ensure food stability.

"It is important for us to remain one of the key guarantors of food security for Africa and the world," Zelenskyy said.

He also recalled that Gambian students studied in Ukraine before the full-scale Russian invasion. "We are ready to welcome them back to safe regions and expand educational programs," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy also stressed that he was glad to resume high-level contact between Ukraine and Gambia.

