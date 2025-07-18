Interfax-Ukraine
20:02 18.07.2025

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the report of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, promised to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the forces and means to destroy the occupiers and deliver long-range strikes against the aggressor.

"Today, the Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense have already discussed what forces and means are needed for a more effective destruction of the occupier and more tangible Ukrainian long-range strikes. We will provide as much as possible," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday evening.

He also said the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions remains difficult. "The Russian army continues to mock our people in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, attacking civilians with various types of drones. We will respond to them in a tangible way," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Syrsky's report concerned, first of all, the front in Pokrovsk and other areas in Donetsk region, where the greatest efforts of the occupiers are concentrated.

"Every Russian attempt to break through must receive an appropriate fire response from Ukrainian forces. In particular, we are destroying Russian sabotage groups that are trying to advance and enter Ukrainian cities and villages. No such Russian DRG [Diversion and Reconnaissance Group] will have a chance of survival," the head of state said.

