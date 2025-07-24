Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

The Verkhovna Rada website has registered a bill submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

The project "On amendments to the criminal procedure code of Ukraine and certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" received registration number 13533.