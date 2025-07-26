16:30 26.07.2025
Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 684 soldiers awarded title of Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 684 soldiers from various components of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"Of these, 428 were awarded this title posthumously. We always remember and honor each and every one who fought for Ukraine, its independence and a normal life for our people," he said in Telegram channel on Saturday.