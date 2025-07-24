Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO powers appeared on Rada's website

A bill submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has been registered on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The draft On amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and certain legislative acts of Ukraine on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office received registration number 13533.

As noted in the explanatory note, the bill contains provisions aimed at consolidating the status of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as a body that independently carries out procedural management of the investigation of crimes under the jurisdiction of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The bill also proposes a mechanism to prevent intelligence and subversive activities of foreign special services against employees of anti-corruption bodies. The bill introduces new preventive and counterintelligence mechanisms to protect anti-corruption bodies from possible influence of an aggressor state.