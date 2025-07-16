Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has held his first telephone conversation with the new Commander of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich.

"The conversation took place in the spirit of true partnership. I received firm commitments of support from both America and the alliance. Following the recent statement by US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte on a new arms package for Ukraine, we are looking forward to an intensive stage of cooperation in the coming months. I am sincerely grateful for the reliability and loyalty in supporting the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Syrsky said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.