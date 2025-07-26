Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:08 26.07.2025

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

1 min read

A 66-year-old man died in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"The tragedy occurred due to artillery shelling of Chervonohryhorivka community," Lysak said in the Telegram channel.

In Mezhivska community of Synelnykivsky district, three people were injured as a result of a strike by an FPV drone. A 14-year-old girl, a 49-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were all provided with assistance on the spot.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region #died

