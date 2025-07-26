Zelenskyy: There can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares that "there can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians."

"At night, the Russians carried out a combined strike: missiles, including ballistics, drones. They struck along Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Dnipro region. Rescuers responded immediately. I am grateful for this constant promptness of assistance to our people. There are wounded as a result of the Russian strike. Unfortunately, there are also dead. My condolences," the president said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"There can be absolutely no silence in response to such strikes, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure this. Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, Russian airports must feel that the Russian war has real consequences for them. The accuracy of our drones, the daily nature of Ukrainian responses – this is one of those arguments that will definitely bring peace closer," Zelenskyy said.