Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:08 10.07.2025

Coalition of the Willing plans security measures for Ukraine, will strengthen sanctions against Russia – Stubb

1 min read
Coalition of the Willing plans security measures for Ukraine, will strengthen sanctions against Russia – Stubb

 Finnish President Alexander Stubb said the Coalition of the Willing had planned security measures for Ukraine and would increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to cease fire and sit at the negotiating table.

“The conclusions are clear: The planning of security arrangements for Ukraine is ready. United, we continue economic and military support to Ukraine. We will increase economic pressure on Russia, including sanctions, to get them to agree to a ceasefire and to bring them to the negotiating table,” Stubb said on X Thursday.

He called the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which included 30 allies and partners, including the United States for the first time, useful.

Tags: #president #security #finland

