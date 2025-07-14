Kellogg says he will discuss Trump's NATO deal on American weapons with Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the agreement on the supply of American weapons concluded on Monday with US Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg, who arrived in Ukraine.

In Kyiv today with Zelenskyy to discuss President Donald J. Trump's landmark NATO deal that will accelerate the best U.S. made weapons to Ukraine. Funded entirely by allies, it speeds delivery, supports Ukraine’s defense, strengthens NATO unity, and underscores his commitment to peace through strength,” Kellogg said on X Monday.