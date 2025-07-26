G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

Heads of diplomatic missions of the G7 countries said they expect early adoption of the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO, as reported on the X platform on Friday.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the President's commitment to swiftly restoring and ensuring independence of anti-corruption agencies. Continued progress on anti-corruption and rule of law reforms is a demand of Ukrainian society, prerequisite for EU integration and key for business climate," the diplomats said on X.

"We will continue to follow developments closely and look forward to seeing swift passage by the Rada," the G7 diplomats said.