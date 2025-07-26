Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 26.07.2025

Another girl returned to govt-controlled territory of Ukraine – Yermak

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Another girl was returned to government-controlled territory of Ukraine, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another Ukrainian teenage girl was returned from the Russian territory. The 18-year-old girl spent three years in Russia, where her family was forced to leave Mariupol in 2022," Yermak said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, despite everything, the girl "did not stop studying at a Ukrainian school online and even before she came of age began to plan her return, the other day she crossed the border and is already safely in the free territory of Ukraine."

Yermak also thanked the Helping to Leave team for their support and assistance in rescuing the girl.

