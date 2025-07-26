Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:36 26.07.2025

AFU General Staff records 191 combat clashes during day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded 191 combat clashes during the past day. The AFU General Staff reported this on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"According to the updated information, the invaders carried out one missile and 60 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 78 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 4,172 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 6,279 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff said.

