Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 26.07.2025

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha welcomed the position of the G7 countries, expressed in the joint statement of the ambassadors, as Sybiha said on the X platform on Friday.

"We welcome the Group of Seven's clear position. We share the same goal – a strong, prosperous, and resilient Ukraine as an indivisible part of the Euro-Atlantic community. We remain committed to reforms on our path to the EU and NATO, the fight against corruption, and independent anti-corruption infrastructure. Open dialogue and unity are key on this path," Sybiha said in a post on X.

Tags: #sybiha #g7

