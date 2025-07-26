Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, co-author of the bill on sanctions against Russia, welcomed the steps of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to adopt the bill that restores the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

"Ukrainians are demonstrating democracy in action. I hope Zelenskyy will continue to show transparency and anti-corruption commitment. His credibility and support depend on it," Blumenthal said on the X platform on Friday.