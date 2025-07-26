Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Five people were injured in a Russian attack by KAB guided bombs, ballistics and drones on Kharkiv on Saturday night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram as of 07:30.

"Five people were injured. Among them are three rescuers. They were injured after the first arrival – during a second strike. The enemy is targeting those who are rescuing and eliminating the consequences of the bombings. This is terrorism in its purest form," Terekhov said.

"More than 20 enemy strikes in almost three hours of the night – four guided bombs, two ballistic missiles and then 15 Shahed UAVs. Residential high-rise buildings, a civilian enterprise, roads, and a contact network were damaged. As of this morning, seven fires in Kyiv district are being extinguished," Terekhov said.