Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:17 26.07.2025

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

1 min read
Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Five people were injured in a Russian attack by KAB guided bombs, ballistics and drones on Kharkiv on Saturday night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram as of 07:30.

"Five people were injured. Among them are three rescuers. They were injured after the first arrival – during a second strike. The enemy is targeting those who are rescuing and eliminating the consequences of the bombings. This is terrorism in its purest form," Terekhov said.

"More than 20 enemy strikes in almost three hours of the night – four guided bombs, two ballistic missiles and then 15 Shahed UAVs. Residential high-rise buildings, a civilian enterprise, roads, and a contact network were damaged. As of this morning, seven fires in Kyiv district are being extinguished," Terekhov said.

Tags: #terekhov #kharkiv #attack

MORE ABOUT

13:19 25.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 12 – Synehubov

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 12 – Synehubov

12:11 25.07.2025
Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

09:20 25.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

16:33 24.07.2025
There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

13:37 24.07.2025
Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

12:15 24.07.2025
Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

11:57 24.07.2025
Three injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv

Three injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv

09:41 24.07.2025
6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

10:00 22.07.2025
One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

10:48 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy emphasizes continued production of drone interceptors after Russian night attack

Zelenskyy emphasizes continued production of drone interceptors after Russian night attack

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff records 191 combat clashes during day

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

LATEST

SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol – source

Enemy attacks with 208 UAVs, 27 missiles of various types; 10 missiles, 25 strike UAVs recorded in nine locations – Air Force

AFU General Staff records 191 combat clashes during day

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

Bell Helicopter plans to invest and produce in Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

AD
AD