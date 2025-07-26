Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:29 26.07.2025

Yermak holds talks with US, European partners

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a series of meetings and consultations with foreign partners on current issues of security, reforms, the progress of the peace process, as well as coordination of bilateral relations in the field of military cooperation, according to the presidential website on Friday.

Meetings were held with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Julie Davis and Ambassador of Germany Martin Jaeger.

In addition, Yermak had a call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Powell; Deputy Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Pietro Carini; Advisor for Continental Europe and Türkiye to the President of France Bertrand Buchwalter; and Ukraine Assistant to Germany’s National Security Advisor, Elena Siegmann.

"Andriy Yermak informed them about the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. A key outcome of the talks was the preliminary agreement to exchange at least 1,200 prisoners of war on each side. In addition, Ukraine underscored its proposal to hold a leaders-level meeting between Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the Presidents of the United States and Türkiye, by the end of August," the presidential portal said.

Yermak informed the partners about the ongoing work on legislative initiatives aimed at increasing the efficiency and independence of anti-corruption institutions. It was noted that the relevant proposals have already been submitted to the parliament for consideration.

