20:25 10.07.2025

At Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine agrees to purchase weapons from Europe and USA, incl air defense systems, missiles for them – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement with member countries of the Coalition of the Willing to purchase the necessary weapons.

"We discussed with our partners the possibility of buying in Europe and the United States of America, first of all, the necessary packages of the corresponding weapons. We gave details of this package to our friends, we hope for support. In particular, these are air defense systems and missiles for the Patriots, Patriot systems and other systems. Also artillery and other types that strengthen the Ukrainian army. And very important necessary systems for defense," Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Rome following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday.

