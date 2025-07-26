Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:19 26.07.2025

Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

2 min read
Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

On Saturday night, another Epicenter shopping center was destroyed by Russian missiles – in the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region, without any losses, the company said in a statement.

"The shopping center with an area of over 11,000 square meters was completely destroyed. This is another terrible loss for our company and another blow to the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine," Epicenter said.

The company says it will definitely resume work in Kamianske.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, seven shopping centers in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv and two in Kherson with a total area of over 125,600 square meters have been completely destroyed. Two more shopping centers have ceased operations due to damage and proximity to combat zones, and the shopping center in Melitopol has been occupied.

"But together with our large team, we will continue to develop and remain a symbol of the invincibility of Ukrainians," Epicenter said.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that unites the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agroholding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile factories, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities.

Before the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Epicenter chain united over 80 shopping centers in all regions of the country. As of the beginning of 2025, the retailer's network united 71 operating shopping centers in Ukraine.

