Center for Civil Liberties calls on President of Ukraine to veto law on NABU, SAPO

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (No. 12414).

"The Center for Civil Liberties appeals to the President of Ukraine with a demand to veto bill No. 12414, adopted by the Parliament today, July 22, in violation of the parliamentary procedure. The draft poses a direct threat to the rule of law and human rights," the center said in a post on Facebook.

"We also appeal to European institutions to convince the Ukrainian authorities to abolish No. 12414, as it contradicts the principles of the existence of the European Union," the human rights activists are convinced.