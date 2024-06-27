Facts

EU summit to be held in Brussels: Agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees to be signed, EU leadership to be elected

EU summit to be held in Brussels: Agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees to be signed, EU leadership to be elected

A two-day meeting of the European Council will be held in Brussels, at which, as expected, an agreement between Ukraine and the EU on security guarantees will be signed and the leadership of the Union will be elected.

Heads of state and government will begin to gather at the European Council building from 12.30 (13.30 Kyiv time) with a view to starting the meeting at 14.00. In accordance with information previously released to journalists, a signing ceremony of the Ukraine-EU Agreement on Security Guarantees will take place before the meeting.

In a letter of invitation to EU leaders, European Council President Charles Michel said the meeting would begin with an exchange of views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Concretely, our meeting will kick off on Thursday 27 June at 2pm with an exchange with President Zelenskyy. This will be an opportunity to discuss the situation on the ground, but also take note of some achievements since our last meeting. In particular, this European Council will be an opportunity to welcome the adoption of negotiating frameworks and the holding of Intergovernmental Conferences with Ukraine, Moldova and Montenegro. These are historic steps in supporting these countries' respective path towards European membership," Michel wrote.

In addition, EU leaders will approve the Strategic Agenda, which will determine the priorities and strategic orientations of the EU for the next five years, as well as elect the leadership of the Union: current President Ursula von der Leyen was nominated for the post of President of the European Commission, for the post of President of the European Council - former Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, for the post of EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy - Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas and for the post of President of the European Parliament - current President Roberta Metsola.

Also on the agenda are issues of competitiveness, security and defense, migration, and the Middle East.

