Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

A special meeting of the European Council on support for Ukraine and European defense has begun with a half-hour delay.

As the European Council reported, the meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 12:30, began at 31:10. "The meeting has just begun," the Council reported at 13:10.

As it is known, a special meeting is being held in Brussels on March 6, convened by European Council President Antonio Costa in connection with a radical change in the foreign policy of US President Donald Trump's administration, both in relation to the issue of support for Ukraine, which was suspended this Tuesday, and in relation to NATO allies.