Facts

14:46 06.03.2025

Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

1 min read
Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

A special meeting of the European Council on support for Ukraine and European defense has begun with a half-hour delay.

As the European Council reported, the meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 12:30, began at 31:10. "The meeting has just begun," the Council reported at 13:10.

As it is known, a special meeting is being held in Brussels on March 6, convened by European Council President Antonio Costa in connection with a radical change in the foreign policy of US President Donald Trump's administration, both in relation to the issue of support for Ukraine, which was suspended this Tuesday, and in relation to NATO allies.

Tags: #meeting #european_council

MORE ABOUT

13:50 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

13:12 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

09:23 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

19:08 05.03.2025
Yermak, Volz agree on meeting of negotiating teams in near future

Yermak, Volz agree on meeting of negotiating teams in near future

09:16 03.03.2025
Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

14:11 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

21:19 27.02.2025
Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

20:49 24.02.2025
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

20:24 21.02.2025
European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

09:39 21.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Meeting with Kellogg restores hope, we need strong agreements with US

Zelenskyy: Meeting with Kellogg restores hope, we need strong agreements with US

HOT NEWS

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Swedish PM: We and many other countries provide Ukraine with important intelligence, but any weakening of support for Ukrainians is bad

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Polish Defense Minister announces delivery of 46th aid package for Ukraine, visit to Kyiv

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

Latvian PM: We need swift action to help Ukraine ensure 'peace through strength'

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

Zelenskyy on attack on Kryvy Rih: No pause in putting pressure on Russia to stop this war, terror

AD