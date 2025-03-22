Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

14:58 22.03.2025

EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine

2 min read
EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine
Photo: elements.envato.com

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, held a video conference on Friday with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at which they presented the mechanisms for financing the necessary defence investments and the opportunities that this creates for partner countries.

"The first one – National Escape clause – will free up to EUR 650 billion of fiscal space in the national budgets of the Member States. It will have no conditions attached in terms of origin of the defence equipment. Military equipment from partner countries can therefore directly benefit from it," the document notes.

"The second one – SAFE of up to EUR 150 billion in loans. Norway and Iceland can already directly participate, since they are members of the EU's single market. Other countries, such as the UK, Canada or Türkiye, can immediately provide up to 35% of a defence product. To increase the industrial participation beyond 35%, a Security & Defence Partnership and a subsequent association agreement are necessary," the document notes.

President Costa and President von der Leyen conveyed the European Council's clear understanding of the exceptional times that Europe is going through. They shared the European Council's agreement that Europe needs to step up its investment in security and defence. In this context, they referred to Readiness 2030 - a roadmap aiming at ensuring that the EU has a defence industrial base and defence capabilities to act as a credible deterrence.

"Participants agreed to continue to coordinate efforts aimed at strengthening Ukraine and increasing Europe's security. Governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan will be subsequently informed about the outcomes of the European Council," the document notes.

Following the European Council meeting, Costa and von der Leyen expressed support for strengthening Ukraine's position to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

"We will continue closely coordinating the European support to Ukraine. As Europe goes beyond the EU. Readiness 2030 is part of this strategy. Working with like-minded partners will be key to tackle the challenges of European defence," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Tags: #european_council #investment

MORE ABOUT

16:52 20.03.2025
EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

14:46 06.03.2025
Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

13:50 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

13:12 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

09:23 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

17:03 22.01.2025
Umerov calls on EU to invest EUR 18 bln in Ukraine arms production in 2025

Umerov calls on EU to invest EUR 18 bln in Ukraine arms production in 2025

16:38 22.01.2025
Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

Zelenskyy discusses investment in Ukraine with top managers in Davos

17:51 15.01.2025
DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 11 bln in restoration of TPPs and operation of mines in 2024

DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 11 bln in restoration of TPPs and operation of mines in 2024

16:25 14.01.2025
Eight countries, incl Ukraine, join EU sanctions against Belarus

Eight countries, incl Ukraine, join EU sanctions against Belarus

18:56 19.12.2024
EU leaders call on all countries to immediately stop any support for Russia in its war against Ukraine

EU leaders call on all countries to immediately stop any support for Russia in its war against Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Stock Market Commission's chairman insists on IPO, SPO, circulation of securities of Ukrainian companies fully or partially in Ukraine

LATEST

Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Ukraine's Oranta insurer boosts premiums by 54%, payouts by 25% in 2024

Ukrainian railway operator establishes production of rail joint bars

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

State budget may lack UAH 1.1 bln due to minimization of royalties for subsoil use - BES

Italy allocates EUR9 mln euros to support Ukraine's agro-food sector in Odesa region

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 0.5% in Feb – IER

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

AD
AD
Empire School
AD