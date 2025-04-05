Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:55 05.04.2025

Zelenskyy stresses importance of visit to Kyiv of Chiefs of Staff of France and Great Britain

1 min read
Zelenskyy stresses importance of visit to Kyiv of Chiefs of Staff of France and Great Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "tangible progress" in negotiations on the deployment of a security contingent of European partners.

Zelenskyy reported on Telegram on Saturday that a meeting of the Ukrainian military with the Chiefs of Defense Staff of the partners Admiral Antony Radakin from Great Britain and General Thierry Burkhard from France took place in Kyiv.

"We are making efforts for security in Ukraine and reliable security guarantees. There is tangible progress and the first details on how the security contingent of the partners can be deployed," the president noted.

"I am grateful to all the countries that are helping us in this, and to the UK and France for their leadership. It is this kind of joint work, when everyone is focused on a strong result that helps bring a reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, the French general reported on the meeting on Saturday.

Tags: #staff #chief

MORE ABOUT

18:33 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

19:45 11.03.2025
France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

20:42 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

10:58 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Good details about our drones

Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Good details about our drones

19:42 17.01.2025
Ex-Lithuanian Energy Minister Niewierowicz chairs Energoatom Supervisory Board – company

Ex-Lithuanian Energy Minister Niewierowicz chairs Energoatom Supervisory Board – company

20:45 26.12.2024
Zelenskyy appoints former Dpty Permanent Rep to UN Vitrenko as Permanent Rep to intl organizations in Vienna

Zelenskyy appoints former Dpty Permanent Rep to UN Vitrenko as Permanent Rep to intl organizations in Vienna

20:27 13.12.2024
AFU General Staff: 131 combat clashes recorded along entire frontline, especially in Pokrovsk axis

AFU General Staff: 131 combat clashes recorded along entire frontline, especially in Pokrovsk axis

16:00 03.12.2024
Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting on domestic arms production

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting on domestic arms production

21:12 20.11.2024
Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

19:18 16.09.2024
Zelenskyy instructs General Staff, following Staff HQ meeting, to provide list of measures to improve work of combat training centers

Zelenskyy instructs General Staff, following Staff HQ meeting, to provide list of measures to improve work of combat training centers

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

Russia launches drone strike on Kherson TPP – Zelenskyy

Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih

LATEST

Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

Yermak-McFaul Group develops 3 comprehensive Action Plans, 18 separate recommendations in three years

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

Commanders-in-Chief of Armed Forces of France and UK discuss security guarantees, strengthening Ukrainian army in Kyiv

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

US Treasury Secretary considers minerals deal beneficial for Ukraine, expects its signing

Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

AD
AD
Empire School
AD