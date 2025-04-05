Zelenskyy stresses importance of visit to Kyiv of Chiefs of Staff of France and Great Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "tangible progress" in negotiations on the deployment of a security contingent of European partners.

Zelenskyy reported on Telegram on Saturday that a meeting of the Ukrainian military with the Chiefs of Defense Staff of the partners Admiral Antony Radakin from Great Britain and General Thierry Burkhard from France took place in Kyiv.

"We are making efforts for security in Ukraine and reliable security guarantees. There is tangible progress and the first details on how the security contingent of the partners can be deployed," the president noted.

"I am grateful to all the countries that are helping us in this, and to the UK and France for their leadership. It is this kind of joint work, when everyone is focused on a strong result that helps bring a reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, the French general reported on the meeting on Saturday.