Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:44 20.03.2025

EU calls on Russia to end war

EU calls on Russia to end war

 European Union leaders have called on Russia to show political will and end the war, while remaining prepared to increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

In a text added to the conclusions of the European Council meeting and supported by 26 member states, excluding Hungary, EU leaders welcomed the joint statement by Ukraine and the United States following their meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March 2025, including proposals for a ceasefire agreement, humanitarian efforts and the restoration of US intelligence sharing and security assistance.

“The European Council calls on Russia to show real political will to end the war. A credible pathway to peace must include humanitarian relief efforts, notably the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the return of all Ukrainian children and other civilians unlawfully deported and transferred to Russia and Belarus,” the text reads.

At the same time, the leaders reassured that the European Union remains ready to increase pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions and enhanced implementation of existing measures, including further means and measures to counter their circumvention, to weaken its ability to continue to wage aggressive wars.

“Subject to EU law, Russia’s assets should remain immobilised until Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by this war,” the EU leaders stated.

At the same time, the European Union and its Member States “will contribute to the peace process and help secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, which is in the interest of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.”

“A comprehensive peace agreement, which respects Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, needs to be accompanied by robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian aggression. The European Council welcomes the efforts that have started in this regard together with like-minded and NATO partners. The European Union and Member States are ready to contribute to security guarantees, in particular by supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself effectively, based on their respective competences and capabilities, in line with international law,” the text reads.

The leaders also assured that the EU will continue to provide Ukraine with “regular and predictable financial support.” “The European Council calls on the Commission to swiftly take all necessary measures to frontload financing under the Ukraine Facility and the G7 ERA initiative. It urges the Commission and Member States to use all options under the Ukraine Facility to increase financial support to Ukraine,” noted the heads of state and government of the 26 EU member states.

