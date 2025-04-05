Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:19 05.04.2025

URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

1 min read
URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first aid to victims of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvy Rih on Friday.

“The team of the Kryvy Rih unit of the Dnipro regional rapid response detachment of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with other services of Kryvy Rih, worked at the site of the strike in the city. The volunteers made a house-to-house visit, during which they provided first aid to 12 victims,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The victims and their relatives also turned to the volunteers for first psychological help.

A first aid station was set up at a school near the site of the missile strike, where residents of damaged homes and rescue workers had the opportunity to drink water, hot tea, and have a snack.

According to the State Emergency Service, 18 people were killed, including nine children, and 61 injured in the missile strike on Kryvy Rih on April 4.

Tags: #assistance #kryvy_rih #urcs

MORE ABOUT

11:22 05.04.2025
Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih

Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih

20:26 04.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

19:54 04.04.2025
Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

11:44 04.04.2025
URCS volunteers helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

14:43 03.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

11:50 03.04.2025
Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

09:16 03.04.2025
Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

12:24 02.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

20:53 01.04.2025
Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

15:28 01.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

HOT NEWS

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

Russia launches drone strike on Kherson TPP – Zelenskyy

Some 18 people, including 9 children, killed in Russian attack on Kryvy Rih

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Commanders-in-Chief of Armed Forces of France and UK discuss security guarantees, strengthening Ukrainian army in Kyiv

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

US Treasury Secretary considers minerals deal beneficial for Ukraine, expects its signing

Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

Zelenskyy: We believe that US won't lift sanctions on Russia, EU will definitely not lift them

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

Govt approves first contribution of UAH 2 bln to support 200 frontline and border communities in 8 regions

Ukraine to be represented by law firm in minerals deal talks – Zelenskyy

US ready to increase pressure on Russia for ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Russia launches drone strike on Kherson TPP – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD