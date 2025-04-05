URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first aid to victims of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvy Rih on Friday.

“The team of the Kryvy Rih unit of the Dnipro regional rapid response detachment of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with other services of Kryvy Rih, worked at the site of the strike in the city. The volunteers made a house-to-house visit, during which they provided first aid to 12 victims,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The victims and their relatives also turned to the volunteers for first psychological help.

A first aid station was set up at a school near the site of the missile strike, where residents of damaged homes and rescue workers had the opportunity to drink water, hot tea, and have a snack.

According to the State Emergency Service, 18 people were killed, including nine children, and 61 injured in the missile strike on Kryvy Rih on April 4.