Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:43 05.04.2025

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of the Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih not remaining without a world reaction, he is counting on the help of the United States "in finding additional Patriots."

"The missile hit right on the street - around there are ordinary houses, a playground, shops, a restaurant. Another 62 people were injured in the strike, including 12 children. There are very seriously injured, they are now in hospitals. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

"In addition to this ballistics, the Russians used strike drones against Kryvy Rih yesterday - just during a rescue operation, during this grief for people. As a result of the drone strike, 7 people were injured, one person died. There is simply no deeper cynicism, meanness and hatred of people than those that Russia now represents," the president emphasized.

It is very important, Zelenskyy noted, "that this Russian strike on people, on the city and every such strike do not remain without a reaction from the world."

"Many people have already supported Kryvy Rih and all of Ukraine yesterday and today. I am grateful to the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Austria for their principled position. Thank you to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for the position and support. We appreciate that the Embassies of Japan, Great Britain, Switzerland and Germany have expressed their principled position. Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction. They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed children," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

