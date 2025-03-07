Facts

EU welcomes states' readiness to step up military aid delivery to Ukraine - text added to summit conclusions

The European Union leaders declare that the European Union will continue to provide regular financial assistance to Ukraine and welcome the readiness of Member States to intensify efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine in addition to the funds already allocated.

This is stated in the text, which was strongly supported by 26 member states and added to the conclusions of the special meeting of the European Council adopted by the leaders of the European Union in Brussels on Thursday. The text was not supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. In 2025, it will provide Ukraine with EUR 30.6 billion, with disbursements from the Ukraine Facility expected to reach EUR 12.5 billion, and EUR 18.1 billion under the G7 ERA initiative repaid by the windfall profits stemming from immobilised Russian assets,” the text reads.

The European Council also reviewed the work on providing military support to Ukraine. “In addition to the funds already committed for Ukraine for this year, it welcomes the readiness of Member States to urgently step up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, in particular the delivery of air defence systems, ammunition and missiles, the provision of necessary training and equipment for Ukrainian brigades, and other needs that Ukraine may have,” the document reads.

Furthermore, the European Council calls on the Commission to take promptly all necessary measures for pre-financing under the above instruments. It also urges the Commission and Member States to use all options under the Ukraine Facility to increase financial support for Ukraine.

In this regard, EU leaders stressed the important role of the European Union Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). “The European Council calls on the Council to advance work swiftly on initiatives, notably that of the High Representative, to coordinate increased EU military support to Ukraine, including the military needs component of the G7 ERA initiative,” it is stated in the text attached to the conclusions.

The leaders are convinced that Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively “is an integral part of any future security guarantees.” “In this context, the European Union and Member States are committed to contributing to training and equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to intensifying work to further support and develop Ukraine’s defence industry and deepen its cooperation with the European defence industry,” the conclusions say.

