AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

The Ukrainian military are holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are holding back a large number of soldiers, 64,000 Russians in Kursk region, 64,000 of their troops. This is a very serious group that could spread here and attack us from other directions along the entire front line. That's why the guys there are just great," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

According to him, the Russian troops "really want to completely oust us from Kursk region" by one of the "symbolic" dates.

"We are in Kursk region and not only in Kursk region, by the way, we have a presence (in the Russian Federation). It is clear that they want to do everything as much as possible, of course, they have symbolic dates, next month is symbolic for them, dates when they want to show certain victorious steps, but for now we control the situation, we are there and it is very important for us," the president said.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that there is "no besieging" of the Ukrainian group in Kursk region.