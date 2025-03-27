Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be disaster for diplomacy - Zelenskyy at summit in Paris

Lifting sanctions on Russia now would be a diplomatic disaster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting of leaders in France on support for Ukraine.

"Sanctions are one of the few real tools the world has to force Russia into serious negotiations. What else is there besides sanctions? If sanctions are weakened and Russia violates the agreement, the process of returning sanctions will be incredibly slow and difficult. And by that time, many will simply stop believing that sanctions actually work," Zelenskyy said while speaking.

"Russia breaks its promises too often - we cannot take steps to meet them halfway until they actually change. Sanctions must remain in place as long as aggression and occupation continue. I ask all of you not to lose resolve and to work with our other partners to maintain pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian state noted the need for constant "support for our defense and stability."

"At the same time, we need continued support for our defense and resilience. That is why all concrete decisions in support of Ukraine are so important - both at the state level, for example, your state support packages, and through joint defense and financial initiatives, primarily at the EU level. I ask you to continue to support these efforts in accordance with our common interests," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported, a meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine has ended in Paris, with representatives from 31 countries taking part, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.