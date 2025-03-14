Interfax-Ukraine

18:45 14.03.2025

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Friday issued a joint statement following the results of the summit in La Malbaie (Canada), aimed at demonstrating unity. In particular, they supported Ukraine's territorial integrity, warned Russia of sanctions if Ceasefire fails, and condemned military assistance from North Korea (DPRK), Iran, and China.

A statement published on the official website of the meeting states "unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence."

"We welcomed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and in particular the meeting on March 11 between the U.S. and Ukraine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We applauded Ukraine’s commitment to an immediate ceasefire, which is an essential step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the Charter of the United Nations," the statement notes.

"We called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully... We emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression," the statement on the territorial integrity of Ukraine notes.

The text of the statement also states that the G7 countries emphasized the need for reliable security measures to ensure Ukraine's ability to deter and defend itself against any repeated acts of aggression.

"We emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression. We stated that we will continue to coordinate economic and humanitarian support to promote the early recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference which will take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025," the statement notes.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries condemned the intervention of the DPRK, Iran, and the PRC in the Russian-Ukrainian war and expressed their intention to continue to take measures against such third countries.

"We condemned the provision to Russia of military assistance by DPRK and Iran, and the provision of weapons and dual-use components by China, a decisive enabler of Russia’s war and of the reconstitution of Russia’s armed forces. We reiterated our intention to continue to take action against such third countries," the document states.

"We expressed alarm about the impacts of the war, especially on civilians and on civilian infrastructure. We discussed the importance of accountability and reaffirmed our commitment to work together to achieve a durable peace and to ensure that Ukraine remains democratic, free, strong and prosperous," the document states.

Tags: #summit #g7

20:43 12.03.2025
FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

09:31 07.03.2025
EU welcomes states' readiness to step up military aid delivery to Ukraine - text added to summit conclusions

19:53 05.03.2025
Ukraine preparing for tomorrow's EU summit in Brussels – Zelenskyy

20:13 03.03.2025
Fico threatens to block EU summit over Ukraine's suspension of gas transit to Europe

13:51 01.03.2025
Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

13:55 25.02.2025
Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

20:13 13.01.2025
Costa invites leaders of EU, UK and NATO Secretary General to informal defense summit

20:21 22.11.2024
Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

16:57 14.11.2024
Rutte: NATO leaders must agree on three issues by Hague summit. First is support for Ukraine

15:55 07.11.2024
Zelenskyy calls on European leaders to stand together in defending common interests of European nations

