Commanders-in-Chief of Armed Forces of France and UK discuss security guarantees, strengthening Ukrainian army in Kyiv

The Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of France and Great Britain during a visit to Kyiv discussed with the Ukrainian side the needs and tasks of the Ukrainian army with the aim of providing it with long-term support in its restoration and development, the press service of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces reports.

"The strengthening of the Ukrainian army has an important role and is the first guarantee of the country's security for a lasting peace in Ukraine. At the same time, France and Great Britain are working closely to identify and develop, within the framework of an international coalition, security operations that will deter Russia from a new large-scale invasion after peace is restored," the message on the social network X reads.

Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard, commenting on the visit, indicated that the purpose of the meetings was to provide resolute support to the Ukrainian army, which will allow it to continue the fight.

In addition, Burkhard wrote on the social network X, discussions were held to determine a long-term strategy for the reconstruction and transformation of the model of the Ukrainian army, the first guarantee of this country's security, as well as options for guaranteeing security after the implementation of the ceasefire.

"At the same time, we want to ensure a strong and reliable peace in Ukraine, which is the most important condition for the security of the European continent," Burkhard emphasized.