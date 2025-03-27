Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Thursday's summit in Paris on Ukraine support "motivating."

"I think the summit was very motivating ... I think my dialogue with the leaders is motivating. I think the leaders are all energized. I think the leaders are not abandoning us, but will support Ukraine. This is a bad signal for Putin," Zelenskyy said during a press conference after a meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine and security in Europe.

"We are not going to give in, to surrender our lands, our independence. He [Putin] will not be able to do this to us so easily. And that is why I am in a very normal mood. We are not alone. Ukraine is a strong country that truly wants peace," the president emphasized.